CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 671,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

