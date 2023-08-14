Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

CDXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 555,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.74. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 8.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,801,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 137,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 243,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 553,346 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Codexis by 25.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

