Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Down 5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 365,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,270,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

