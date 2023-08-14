Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $18.39 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.