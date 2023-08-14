Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $18.39 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

