Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 128,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $109.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.