Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 70,481 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises 5.8% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $84.86 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $96.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

