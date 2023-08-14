Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 765 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,601,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $46.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

