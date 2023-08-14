Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 84,981 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,981 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.22. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $115.88.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

