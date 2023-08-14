Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 937 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 212,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19,924.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

