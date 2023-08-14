Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGLT opened at $59.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $71.40.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

