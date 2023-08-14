Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.49. 6,950,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,781,865. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

