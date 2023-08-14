Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.74. 2,794,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,747,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.