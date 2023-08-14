Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.40 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 2.40 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous final dividend of $2.10.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lynette Cobley 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.