Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CODYY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,229. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on CODYY
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.