Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CODYY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,229. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

