Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,988. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, July 10th.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

