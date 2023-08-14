Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.92

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 981361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.