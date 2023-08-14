Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Price Performance

CNDB stock remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,493. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the first quarter worth $933,000.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

