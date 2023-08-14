Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$3,300.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$3,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of CNSWF traded down $21.58 on Monday, hitting $2,044.42. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,052.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,918.28. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,280.00 and a 1 year high of $2,198.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 59.22%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

