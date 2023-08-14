Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $30.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $30.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,262 shares of company stock valued at $334,762 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

