Cormark Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$35.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.63.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
