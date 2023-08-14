Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

GLW opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

