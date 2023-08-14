Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading 31% Higher

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 31% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. 365,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 98,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Corsa Coal Trading Up 29.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$77.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

