Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.24 on Monday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

