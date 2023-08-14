Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.95 billion and $74.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $8.51 or 0.00028838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

