Covenant Price Tops $0.0937 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $32,644.92 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,799,092 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

