Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $263,000 in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.08% of Clean Earth Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 70,301 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,035,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 335,246 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 617,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

CLIN opened at $10.59 on Monday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

