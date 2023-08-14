Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases Shares of 36,090 Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 76.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 171,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,174,000.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

ENER stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Accretion Acquisition Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.