Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $48.27 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $48.27 million and $20.49 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 247,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

