Critical Contrast: TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) vs. Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) and TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daseke and TFI International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.77 billion 0.15 $50.20 million $0.28 20.32 TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 222.67

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. Daseke is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 2 0 3.00 TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daseke and TFI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Daseke presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 137.26%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daseke is more favorable than TFI International.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke 1.53% 29.23% 2.15% TFI International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of TFI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daseke beats TFI International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 2,971 company-owned tractors and 2,011 independent owned contractors tractors; and 10,723 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

