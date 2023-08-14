Critical Survey: Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) and Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) and Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.0%. Western Forest Products pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Forest Products pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Western Forest Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A $9.96 1.29 Western Forest Products N/A N/A N/A $0.26 2.82

Profitability

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Forest Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Western Forest Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A Western Forest Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and Western Forest Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Forest Products 0 3 0 0 2.00

Western Forest Products has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.43%. Given Western Forest Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Forest Products is more favorable than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Western Forest Products shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers various sawn wood products; wood solutions for industrial buildings comprise construction timber, outer panels, dimensionally planed timber, laths, base rafters, planks, and shaped timber products; wood solutions for merchants include joists, batten, and untreated and painted outer panel, as well as pressure-impregnated wood products; and marine and land transportation services, including forwarding services using RoRo vessels, container express, and road and rail. It also provides pulp products under the Pure, Star, and Cirrus names; bleached softwood kraft pulp and chemi-thermomechanical pulp; and Kraftliner products for consumer durables, electronics, hazardous goods, industrial products, fruit and vegetables, and frozen foods, etc. In addition, the company engages in the generation of energy from wind power projects, bioenergy, and liquid biofuels; and pellets manufacturing and sales. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc. operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities. Its products have applications in outdoor living, exterior appearance, interior living, industrial, and structural applications. Western Forest Products Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

