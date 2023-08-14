Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Lowered to $29.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barrington Research from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CCRN has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $823.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

