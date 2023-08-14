Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,446,000 after purchasing an additional 443,214 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.71. 314,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

