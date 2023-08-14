Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in July

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 740,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Trading Up 18.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRYBF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 657,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Cryptoblox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
