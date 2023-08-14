Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in July

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 740,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Trading Up 18.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRYBF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 657,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Cryptoblox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

