Crystalline Management Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ)

Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 633.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 86,788 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Compass Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.41 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,117. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

