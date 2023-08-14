Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Cullman Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CULL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.
About Cullman Bancorp
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.
