Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Update

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CULL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

About Cullman Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cullman Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

