Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,653,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 3,925,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance
CUBT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 109,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,205. Curative Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile
