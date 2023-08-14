Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,653,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 3,925,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

CUBT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 109,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,205. Curative Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.