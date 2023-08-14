Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Critical Survey

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Curis has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Curis alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Curis and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Curis currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 790.21%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 470.62%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -471.71% -116.63% -46.90% NanoString Technologies -115.14% -548.25% -49.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curis and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.16 million 7.54 -$56.67 million ($0.50) -1.30 NanoString Technologies $127.26 million 1.11 -$159.54 million ($3.54) -0.84

Curis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curis beats NanoString Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-clinical development candidate, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter Pro and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, cartridges, ancillary reagents, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in instruments; and Prosigna in vitro diagnostic kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial biology. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the development of NGS sequencing platform and related assays; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer, as well as collaboration with Stanford Medicine, Acrobat Genomics, and Illumina Accelerator to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.