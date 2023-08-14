CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 457,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 230,779 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 235,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

