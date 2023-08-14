CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Shares of CTMX opened at $1.68 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 351,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,298 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

