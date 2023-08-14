Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Up 48.6% in July

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DPBSF remained flat at C$50.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.36. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of C$50.00 and a 1-year high of C$67.90.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
