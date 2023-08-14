Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Lessened by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,476 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 0.9% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Newport Trust Co owned 1.73% of Darden Restaurants worth $325,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $160.82. The company had a trading volume of 284,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

