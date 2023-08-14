David C. Gray Sells 4,311 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Azenta Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,383. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -107.75 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Azenta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,493,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

