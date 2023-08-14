David Colman Sells 5,178 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Colman sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.14, for a total value of C$109,474.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473.64.

Shares of EFN stock remained flat at C$21.11 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 620,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.40. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$15.61 and a twelve month high of C$21.90. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

