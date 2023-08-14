David Schrenk Sells 8,927 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $87,484.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 20th, David Schrenk sold 1,552 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $13,238.56.
Everspin Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 132,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,107. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
