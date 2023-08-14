David Schrenk Sells 8,927 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $87,484.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 20th, David Schrenk sold 1,552 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $13,238.56.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 132,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,107. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 80,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

