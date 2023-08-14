Decred Tops 1-Day Volume of $849,256.13 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.71 or 0.00050198 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $226.65 million and approximately $849,256.13 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00186861 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028865 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021422 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,410,418 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

