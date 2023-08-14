DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 16.4% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $1.45 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00186329 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028689 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021352 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

