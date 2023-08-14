Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Down 33.7% in July

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,087,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,964,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,941,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

