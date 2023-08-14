Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $249-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.12 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 395,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,723,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,827 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 232,588 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,359 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

