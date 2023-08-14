Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.0-64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.42 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.48. 394,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

