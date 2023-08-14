Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins cut Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.85.

Definity Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:DFY traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.80. 108,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$32.09 and a one year high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.2627866 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

